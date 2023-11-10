The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Final Toothy 10s charity rugby tournament to be held in Orange

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
November 10 2023 - 1:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Quirindi Lions women will be chasing a third straight win when the curtain is drawn on one of the state's most popular rugby tournaments.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Sports journalist

Sports reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.