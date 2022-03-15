news, latest-news,

The Quirindi Lions women roared again when the Nick Tooth Memorial Rugby Tens returned after a COVID-enforced hiatus on the weekend. The sixth edition of the popular tournament was played in Orange with teams travelling from all over to remember the much-loved Lion and raise money for the Nick Tooth Foundation and support it's mission to create awareness and aid in the prevention of sports-related brain injury. In what was an encouraging start to the season the Lions men played off for a spot in the grand final while the Lioness' prevailed 10-5 over the Dubbo Roos in the final. After winning the inaugural women's competition in 2019, they are only club to have held the big "T" trophy and new Lions coach Georgia Moore said it meant a lot to the team to bring it back to Nick's hometown and the club where he started his rugby journey. READ ALSO: It was a perfect start too to her coaching tenure after getting "thrown in" to the role for this season. "We were struggling for a team and a coach and mum didn't want to let Quirindi go for another year without a team (they ended up having to withdraw last season)," Moore explained. In saying that coaching is something the teenager has a strong interest in and is keen to pursue. Last year she co-coached the Central North under-15s at the state 7s championships. She admits it has "been different going from being told what to do to telling people what to do". As one of the youngest players in the team she is also often cases telling people older than her what to do. That can be daunting but Moore feels that she has the respect of the players. They know she's been around the game and the club "long enough" to know what she's doing. "It's growing me as a better player as well seeing it from a different side," she added. She wasn't really sure what to expect from Saturday "I was very nervous because we had a throw together team," she said. "We only had six Quirindi girls. We opened it up to the other Central North clubs and lucky enough we had a few girls put their hands up and join." And it all came together. "I'm proud of my team and couldn't ask for a much better weekend and better result," Moore said, adding that she was "amazed" by how they well they did in the circumstances. Among those who put their hands up were former ACT Brumbies duo Kate Brown and Peta Cox, who are now out at Narrabri and are co-coaching the Blue Boars women's side with Will Guest this season. Moore said it was great to have them with Brown being named the women's player of the tournament. Of the Quirindi contingent, she was particularly impressed by Ellee Bowen and Matilda Pickard. She is hoping the weekend's success will generate some interest among the local woman for pulling on the sky blue and white hoops this season. They are a bit short on numbers at the moment. "Last Thursday at training we had 10 girls," Moore said. "We probably need another five girls." She is determined the Lionesses will take the field in 2022. The word is already getting out there. The post on the clubs Facebook page about the women winning had nearly 300 likes and friends of some of the players have shown some interest in giving rugby a crack. Anyone interested is welcome to come along to training, which at the moment is Monday and Thursday nights. The Lions at this stage have just the one trial penciled in - against St Alberts on April 1. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ingYyB85ps4jmG9t8mfsHP/4adbd8bf-c99f-4abb-ae49-eb2178b31c86.jpg/r0_109_2048_1266_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg