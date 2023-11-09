For all her accomplishments, Emily Tudman wishes she had done things differently.
A year after hanging up her Tamworth Thunderbolts jersey, her final season marked by standout shooting and a debut selection in the Waratah League's All Star Five, the 34-year-old has chided her teenage self for not backing herself.
Tudman believes her lack of confidence as a youngster may have prevented her from realising her potential sooner, prevented her from enjoying the ride longer.
"Probably just not taking opportunities that were given to me at a younger age," she replied when asked what her biggest disappointment was.
"So, I doubted myself career wise, sporting wise, to take a leap of faith in my late teens.
"And I would say that they're my sort of little regrets as well, that if I had taken a stab at those, at least I would know whether or not I was capable of doing things sooner."
Tudman was speaking at Bicentennial Park, having taken a break from her manager role at Intersport.
When asked what scared her most about ageing, she said: "Getting up from this concrete wall." She was sitting on a small retaining wall.
After a long basketball career that included a stint with NBL 1 North side the Townsville Flames, Tudman said her mind was willing but her body was not: she has had two reconstructions on her right knee, and her left knee is not great either.
Still, she was athletically sound enough to be named the joint A-grade player of the year for Swans White for the 2023 netball season, while also making Tamworth's open netball side this year.
Despite her self-belief lament, Tudman - who had dreamed of playing in the WNBL and failed to finish a primary teaching degree - said she was "pretty content" with her life and "everything that it's dealt" her.
"So I wouldn't say that I've ever been highly disappointed or sad for myself. I'm at the point where I'm happy with all my achievements and what I've accomplished in my 34 years."
This year, Tudman's coaching roles included being head coach of NIAS's girls basketball program. Her father, Chris, was her assistant. They will return to the roles next year.
Tudman said she was indebted to her father, who coached a number of junior basketball sides she played in, and her mother Vicki.
"Regardless of whether we could afford it or not, they tried to give me every opportunity possible in my sporting career, in schooling," she said.
