Mitch Small rumbled around in his mind, a place where gentility resides, and quickly found the answer.
At this very moment, far removed from the small Victorian town he grew up in, the Tamworth occupational therapist has never been happier.
And a major reason for that contentment recently accompanied the 24-year-old to the Swans' presentation night, where he was named the side's best and fairest player.
In Genevieve Coote, Small has found someone who gives him "unconditional love and support" at a time when he needs it the most.
They met at Charles Sturt University's Port Macquarie campus. Coote is also an occupational therapist.
Small travelled to Port Macquarie for four months this year in order to complete his degree, which he commenced at the university's Albury-Wodonga campus.
They have been together for almost a year. But Coote lives at Port Macquarie, where she works at a private hospital.
"She's given me a lot of support since I moved 10 hours from my home - just unconditional love and support through home, uni and working life," said Small, who works for IPAR Rehabilitation.
"I think she's planning on moving [to Tamworth] early next year," the Old Boys quick added.
Small hails from Numurkah, near Shepparton. He arrived in Tamworth early last year for the final placement of his degree.
"Change is OK" was the most important lesson life had taught him, he said, adding: "Obviously moving up here was a big change in my life.
"I wasn't sure whether it would work out, or whether I would head straight back home. But it's obviously been a very pleasant experience, and I'm enjoying life up here."
