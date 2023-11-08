Fans of the local AFL North West competition might be surprised to learn that, for few years prior to 2023, Matt Hall was "just playing for fun" on the footy field.
Given his consistently strong performances for the Tamworth Kangaroos since joining the club in 2018, Hall has been one of their best acquisitions in a long time.
But this season, the 24-year-old had several reasons to push himself harder than he ever had before. And as of last weekend, it has continued to pay dividends.
"This year was my best preparation for a season," Hall said.
"I felt it was the best season I have played. I really came into the season wanting to be competitive and wanting to play well."
For his efforts, Hall received AFL North West's men's Best and Fairest award, otherwise known as the Tony Gillies Medal.
And on Saturday night, his silverware haul for 2023 grew considerably when he was named both the Kangaroos' men's Best and Fairest and Players' Player.
The former Swans Academy member's drive to produce his best football this year was, in part, due to his promotion to the Roos captaincy and a position on the coaching staff.
But there was also a more personal aspect to Hall's motivation this year: it was the first time that he had his father, David, watch him play every game of the season in Tamworth.
"[My parents] have talked about moving to Tamworth for 20 years, and it just never happened. But they retired last year, so he said 'It's now or never'," Hall said.
His father has "been around footy for a long time", and was the one who got Hall started in the game as a child. As a child in Jilliby on the Central Coast, Hall began playing for Killarney Vale AFC, the same club his father had represented, and considers him "the main person in my footy journey".
The pair's relationship in Aussie Rules is based on support and honesty, and his father is typically the first person Hall will speak to when needing advice about the game.
"With my old man, I can talk freely and honestly. He's my biggest fan, but also my biggest critic," Hall said.
"At the start of the year, we had those good chats about footy. In the first game, I might've tried too much, and he pulled me aside and said 'You need to relax a bit more'.
"I ended up having a good game."
Saturday was the third time in four years Hall has won the club's Best and Fairest award, but he didn't really expect to claim it this year.
"Winning the league BnF puts you in pretty good stead to win the club one," Hall said.
"But I actually had my money on [Carl Frazier, Roos fullback], I thought he was going to win it. We've had some great players this year."
But on the night, the most meaningful accolade was his second-straight Players' Player award.
"You're playing with your mates, you go out there and try as hard as you can," Hall said.
"They're the people you never want to let down, so for them to put the votes in and recognise that is pretty special."
