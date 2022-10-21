Averaging nearly 25 points per game, Emily Tudman dominated the scoring for the Tamworth Thunderbolts in 2022 and roared into the Waratah League Women's All Star Five.
But, ahead of the 2023 season, she has decided to call time on her playing career.
Citing injuries and a new off-court role, Tudman will not take to the court for Tamworth next year and will instead become the head coach of the women's basketball program for the Northern Inland Academy of Sport.
"I don't think physically my body would be able to handle a second year in a row, to compete at the same level for as many minutes," Tudman said.
"I wanted to finish on a good note ... and I'm taking on a new career avenue next year. I'm going to NIAS to be the women's head coach."
The 33-year-old has a long background in coaching with the Thunderbolts' junior sides, and said the decision to make the change was driven by conversations with NIAS sports program manager, Richard Willis.
"We had a few discussions on the side," Tudman said.
"I said 'How serious are you about wanting me to come across?' Because it's very hard for coaches to be a part of the Tamworth program and the NIAS program.
"If you want to do it, I'll do it properly and come across 100 per cent to NIAS."
In taking on her new role, Tudman has also managed to talk her father, Chris, out of retirement to become her assistant coach.
The pair have previously coached the Tamworth under 14s girls in 2015, where Tudman said she looked to him "for guidance".
Prior to that appointment, Chris had also coached the state league women and regularly coached his daughter's teams during her childhood.
"Of course, he was always good at it, he's always passionate." Tudman said.
"It's super exciting to get him back on board coaching, I'll still rely on him to be my mentor for things.
"He actually said 'It's been a while, it might be a bit of a role reversal. I might ask you for assistance'."
Given the landmark year Tudman enjoyed with the Thunderbolts, which saw her score a career-best 268 points from 11 games, it was no easy decision to leave game behind.
But, she said, that success was not solely down to her ability. Tudman credited former Tamworth women's coach, Tony Higgins, with giving her the freedom to play uninhibited basketball, something that she had not previously been able to do.
"He trusted what I was doing for the team, he trusted that I knew what I was doing and that I knew what I needed to do to make sure our team progressed," she said.
"He allowed me to finish on top and finish with a high in my retirement season."
Tudman's tenure with NIAS will begin next Saturday, October 29, with the athlete testing day, before the sports-specific tryouts take place on Sunday, October 30, at the Sports Dome.
