Basketball: Emily Tudman retires from playing to take up coaching role with NIAS

By Zac Lowe
October 21 2022 - 9:00pm
Emily Tudman (seen here during Tamworth's semi-final in August) really couldn't miss this season, with an average of 24.36 points per game. Picture by Basketball NSW Waratah League.

Averaging nearly 25 points per game, Emily Tudman dominated the scoring for the Tamworth Thunderbolts in 2022 and roared into the Waratah League Women's All Star Five.

