Rugby Union: Central North puts out SOS for office bearers for 2024 season

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated October 15 2023 - 7:37pm, first published 7:33pm
Outgoing Central North president Paul King, pictured here presenting Angus Roberts with the zone best and fairest trophy at last month's grand final, is confident they will be able to form an executive after five of the positions, including president, weren't able to be filled at Sunday's AGM. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Central North Rugby Union will make a second attempt to form an executive next month after failing to fill all but one position at Sunday's AGM.

