Central North Rugby Union will make a second attempt to form an executive next month after failing to fill all but one position at Sunday's AGM.
In an extraordinary turn of events the zone currently has no president, senior vice-president, treasurer, secretary or competition manager for the 2024 season after no-one put their hand up for the vacant roles.
The only position elected was David Watts as the junior vice-president.
Believed to be the first time they've never elected a president at the AGM, at least since 1957, and had so many positions unfilled, they've again called for expressions of interest and will hold a special general meeting on November 5.
In the meantime Paul King will continue to act as president.
The writing for what transpired on Sunday was somewhat on the wall with the zone receiving no written nominations for the positions and several of the executive, including King, signalling their intent to step down prior to the meeting.
King conceded it is disappointing, but doesn't believe the situation is as dire as what it may seem.
"We'll manage. It's just a little hiccup in the scheme of things that's all," he said.
"Not everything goes perfectly all the time."
Asked what the next step is if they still can't fill the positions at the November meeting, he said they'll cross that bridge when they get to it, but is confident they will be able to.
"I'd like to think that there are people out there who can do the jobs," he said.
"If they stand up we're more than happy to help out where we can."
He said they do have a few people in mind for the roles, it's just a matter of working on them over the next few weeks.
Hard to fathom that an organisation as prominent as Central North finds itself in such a predicament, King believes it is reflective of the changing landscape as far as volunteers.
"It's very difficult to find volunteers," he said.
"Everyone has a very busy life these days and I think that's part of it."
"And people are involved with their own clubs so they feel that they're probably doing enough and I can understand that."
As for his own decision to step down he spoke about feeling a bit burnt out.
"I've been doing this stuff for a lot of years now and I think it's time I had a little break for myself," he said.
Prior to assuming the presidency ahead of the 2021 season, he was the vice president for three years and the Moree president for five years before that, and also involved in coaching with the Bulls.
It hasn't been in the easiest time to be a president either, navigating COVID protocols and lockdowns, and then coming out of the pandemic trying to rebuild. It's been a lot of work and draining at times.
Those not standing again also include competition manager Allison Faulkner and secretary/treasurer David Rodgers.
Described by King as an "icon of Central North rugby", Rodgers has held a position on the executive since the late 19070's and has been the treasurer for over 30 years.
Turning 81 next week, he told The Leader, he felt it was "time to call it a day".
