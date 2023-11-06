The enthusiasm with which Jemma Neuman speaks about her job makes it abundantly obvious that she made the right decision in switching careers six years ago.
Early in her professional life, Neuman worked as a physiotherapist.
But so acute was her instinct to help others that her initial career path felt limited in its scope.
"That's why I chose [to study] emergency medicine, feeling like I can be useful," Neuman said.
"I wanted to use more of my skills. I get to use my physiotherapy knowledge in the emergency department, which is good because we get so many injuries. So I feel like I haven't totally chucked away my skills from my other degree.
"I just love working in the hospital so much."
In pursuit of her new career as an emergency department doctor, Neuman's life had to become nomadic.
The Sydney product's study took her to Melbourne, Orange, and Darwin, before finally landing her in Tamworth at the start of 2023.
And once she arrived in town, it didn't take Neuman long to fall in with the Tamworth Kangaroos.
A lifelong athlete, Neuman had grown up competing in swimming and water polo. She first partook in AFL in 2018 while living in the Victorian capital, and has played every year since.
But that wasn't her plan on landing in town.
"I was going to try a different sport, I was actually thinking of getting into triathlons," Neuman said.
Some chance meetings with Roos girls at Oztag and her local gym led the 33-year-old to attend a training session, and from there it was all over - "I was hooked again".
Suffice to say, it was a good call. Neuman finished the year as one of the Kangaroos' standout players, and was named their women's joint Best and Fairest alongside young prodigy Lauren Appleby.
"It was a huge surprise," she said.
"I've never won something like that before, so I was pretty humbled. Particularly to be next to someone like Lauren."
After five years in Aussie Rules, Neuman said she has begun to feel as though her game IQ has begun to catch up with her on-field ability. But in her opinion, the primary driver of her success in 2023 was the quality of her teammates.
She did concede, however, that the skills required to handle pressure and make fast decisions as an ED doctor might have benefited her in sport as well.
"I think there's some crossover," Neuman said.
"And as I've become more senior in the years I've played as well as the years I've been a doctor, there's got to be some transferrable skills, I'm sure."
One of the many reasons she has fallen in love with her work and AFL is the teamwork required in both.
And given how well she and her partner, Shahid, have settled into life in Tamworth, Neuman believes they are here to stay.
"My partner's from the country, he's from Harden," she said.
"I can finish my training here, he's really enjoying his role [as a mixed practice vet and part owner at Piper Street Vet Clinic]. It seems like a great place to stay and enjoy work ... both of our careers are good here."
