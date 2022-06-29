The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

Our city of light: 1888 || Stepping Back in Time

By Mike Cashman - Tamworth Historical Society
June 29 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Light up: This 1901 sketch shows one of the 1888 electric arc-lamps on the Peel/Fitzroy St corner. Photo: Supplied

What is our town of Tamworth best known for Australia wide?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.