In its 11th year, the South Tamworth Bowling Club's ladies carnival shows no signs of slowing down.
On the contrast, despite the heavy rain late last week, the quality of the play was as good as ever according to club president, Cath Verdich.
"It came down to the final round to see who'd win," Verdich said.
"It was a very closely-contested event, and everyone seemed to enjoy it."
18 teams vied for a share of the $7,000 in prize money on offer over the weekend. Nine of them were local, while the others came from across the state.
The winning foursome, who took home $2,000, was a composite team made up of players from Armidale and Delungra, while the representatives from the hosting South Tamworth club finished in second place.
But the results were just a fraction of the weekend's entertainment.
"We had plenty of prizes to give out, lucky door prizes, the food was fantastic at Southside Kitchen, they've got a great new chef there," Verdich said.
"All the volunteers we had were fantastic, and the weather was perfect ... it's a really good time. We also had a shootout after the high tea on the Saturday."
The shootout was akin to an accuracy competition, where bowlers each aimed to get their shot closest to the target. The winner earned another cash prize.
Despite the thunderstorms on Thursday night and rain which persisted into Friday, the famously quick greens at the club were scarcely any slower over the weekend.
In all, it was a recipe for a sterling weekend of bowls which maintained the high standard of enjoyment that South Tamworth has set for itself over the last decade.
It has contributed to a great community among the NSW bowling clubs.
"We tend to go to the other teams' tournaments too," Verdich said.
"It's good that we can reciprocate, come back and share it all round."
