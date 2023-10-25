Looking for a local show | Here's a few ideas

'But after a while, you learn to ignore the names people call you and you just trust who you are' - Shrek.
Shrek The Musical based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks film and book William Steig, brings the hilarious story of everyone's favourite ogre to life on the stage.
Join Shrek, our unlikely hero, and his wisecracking loyal steed Donkey as they set off on a quest to rescue the feisty Princess Fiona from her tower, guarded by a fire breathing love-sick dragon. Add the vertically challenged Lord Farquaad, a gang of fairy-tale misfits, and a cookie with attitude, and you've got an irresistible mix of adventure, laughter and romance guaranteed to delight audiences of all ages.
Directed by Aaron Jones and brought to life by the Tamworth Music Society, this 'made in Tamworth' production from the of this very special story-book adventure is one all members for the family will love - so don't let them miss it!
This story of friendship, bravery and self-acceptance can be seen at the Capitol Theatre from Friday, October 20 to Saturday, November 4 - both matinee and night performances.
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Songwriters Hall of Fame, Country Music Hall of Fame, but that's not what made him a legend!
Come and join Leaving Jackson for a night of all things Johnny cash. All the hits and stories on a two hour live concert that is one not to be missed.
Folsom Prison Blues, Jackson, Walk the Line, Boy Name Sue, Ring of Fire, San Quentin, Big River, Hurt, Get Rhythm, Ghost Rider AND MUCH MORE.
Leaving Jackson The Johnny Cash & June Cater Show will have you singing, laughing and crying for more!
At the Tamworth Town Hall Saturday, November 4 at 7:30pm.
An ambitious private investigator. A jealous client with a vengeful agenda.
A new show in town with circus, live music and a line out the door. Can Dick Johnson dig up the dirt on Cabaret Suave and send them packing? Or will these fierce and fabulous personalities live to dazzle another day?
Step inside this suave establishment and be transported back in time in a fresh, flirty, yet family friendly take on circus cabaret.
Cab Suave brings you reimagined fil noir with a twist - a show packed with all the circus you could need, a script full of zingers and a whole lot of charm.
As they say at Cabaret Suave - 'A little party never hurt nobody!'
Only at the Capitol Theatre Friday, November 17 at 8pm.
