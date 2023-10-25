The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity
What's on

Shrek The Musical | Leaving Jackson | Cab Suave || Be entertained in Tamworth

By Theatre Talk
October 25 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Looking for a local show | Here's a few ideas
Looking for a local show | Here's a few ideas

Shrek The Musical

'But after a while, you learn to ignore the names people call you and you just trust who you are' - Shrek.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Celebrity
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.