Generous souls like Dulcie Ryan, who made and donated a koala-themed quilt, deserve our thanks and recognition ("Koala-themed quilt raffle raise $1500 for koala conservation" Northern Daily Leader, 20/10). Ms Ryan's cause is a vital one. Koalas, an iconic Australian species, are officially endangered and are predicted to become extinct in NSW by 2050. That's less than 27 years away. In the context of escalating climate change and a hot, dry El Nino summer on the way, fire risk is heightened. The black summer fires burnt 5.5million hectares in New South Wales, killing an estimated 64,000 koalas. As Ms Ryan advocates, Koala lovers need to unite to make a difference by protecting the habitat and reducing other threats to our famous and gorgeous Koalas.