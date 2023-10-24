The proposed Special Rate Variation Proposal by Tamworth Regional Council must be considered from at least a few different perspectives.
Firstly, the unavoidable impacts on costs of global economics and unrest, supply chains and questionable government policies, like the race to green energy and reluctance to reduce fuel taxes, along with the general cost of living hardship being experienced by many people.
Secondly, consideration needs to be given to efficiencies and productivity within the Regional Council itself. Ratepayers ought to be able to trust the Council and the Council Executive to be true to one of its aims of ensuring that management and operational efficiencies are a high and ongoing priority. Rate payers have the option of raising concerns about Council efficiency and productivity through appropriate channels or independent media.
Thirdly, and as mentioned in the Special Rate Variation Proposal Fact Sheet, Council must look at an increase to rate income as an option if they are to continue to deliver the services and projects the community has told Council that they want and need. Now, just as all household budgets need to be managed and adjusted often on a daily basis, to meet essential needs and non-essential wants, the same adjustments could be applied to Council budgets
Perhaps it's time for Ratepayers to consider lowering their expectations of some services and some projects, at least in the short term, as a means of reducing the rate and resulting impact of what appears to be a necessary rate rise.
Darryl Brown, Tamworth
Generous souls like Dulcie Ryan, who made and donated a koala-themed quilt, deserve our thanks and recognition ("Koala-themed quilt raffle raise $1500 for koala conservation" Northern Daily Leader, 20/10). Ms Ryan's cause is a vital one. Koalas, an iconic Australian species, are officially endangered and are predicted to become extinct in NSW by 2050. That's less than 27 years away. In the context of escalating climate change and a hot, dry El Nino summer on the way, fire risk is heightened. The black summer fires burnt 5.5million hectares in New South Wales, killing an estimated 64,000 koalas. As Ms Ryan advocates, Koala lovers need to unite to make a difference by protecting the habitat and reducing other threats to our famous and gorgeous Koalas.
Amy Hiller, Kew
I watched with Interest the other night on 7 News channel, showing Aboriginal people digging around the old bicycle velodrome looking for bits of their past. I was bemused to say the least, as most of the soil they were digging in was spoil brought in from other worksites back in the early nineties to be formed up with a grader. I also would be interested to know, would they have charged the Land owners to scratch around the site.
Phillip Jones, Moonbi
Tamworth Musical Society's newest production Shrek is a delight for the young and young-at-heart. This colourful, energetic production has an extremely good principal cast supported by the wackiest characters ever put together on a stage anywhere. Choreography is very good, singing is strong and the return of a large orchestra in the pit is a welcome delight after other scaled-down accompaniments in the past. Tamworth audiences now expect to see the professionally-built hired sets of recent shows but this set is unfortunately meagre and on opening night poorly managed in the overly long set changes.
A great chance for young talent to be developed for the future, Shrek is booking extremely heavily and shouldn't be missed if you are looking for a colourful night out encouraging local talent at its best.
Bill Gleeson OAM, Tamworth
It was very disappointing to read the biased-information and blatant party politicizing that is contained within more than 50 per cent of Barnaby Joyce's Spring letter-box drop newsletter. This publication, predominantly paid for by the present Labor Government, should be distributed to provide information about local achievements in a fair and accurate manner, not a personal sarcastic blast at Minister Bowen and Labor.
Honestly, Barnaby's hubris and sarcasm knows no bounds. If one was to believe everything he has published within this newsletter then you might be tempted to think that the National Party has the only answer for every known environmental issue.
Also, in the interest of fairness, why does the so called '30 Second Survey' have ten local issues considered to be most important while not even one mentioned the environment as an alternative answer?
Rob Henderson, Moore Creek
Scientists have been warning us for many years that for as long as the burning of fossil fuels, coal gas and oil, continues at the present usage rate to create energy, it is possible over the next fifty years or so one to three billion people will not be able to survive because they live in areas hardest hit by human caused climate change.
Of course scientists, like other professionals, are capable of making mistakes but with the supporting evidence being almost undeniable, and associated risks being so frightening. Surely it is time now for our Federal Government to place the action of phasing out burning fossil fuels on top of the must do now list.
Brian Measday, Kingswood South Australia
