Couldn't you use a little bit of Shrek in your life?

'But after a while, you learn to ignore the names people call you and you just trust who you are' - Shrek.
Shrek The Musical based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks film and book William Steig, brings the hilarious story of everyone's favourite ogre to life on the stage.
Join Shrek, our unlikely hero, and his wisecracking loyal steed Donkey as they set off on a quest to rescue the feisty Princess Fiona from her tower, guarded by a fire breathing love-sick dragon. Add the vertically challenged Lord Farquaad, a gang of fairy-tale misfits, and a cookie with attitude, and you've got an irresistible mix of adventure, laughter and romance guaranteed to delight audiences of all ages.
Directed by Aaron Jones and brought to life by the Tamworth Music Society, this 'made in Tamworth' production from the of this very special story-book adventure is one all members for the family will love - so don't let them miss it!
This story of friendship, bravery and self-acceptance can be seen at the Capitol Theatre from Friday, October 20 to Saturday, November 4, both matinee and night performances.
An ambitious private investigator. A jealous client with a vengeful agenda.
A new show in town with circus, live music and a line out the door. Can Dick Johnson dig up the dirt on Cabaret Suave and send them packing? Or will these fierce and fabulous personalities live to dazzle another day?
Step inside this suave establishment and be transported back in time in a fresh, flirty, yet family friendly take on circus cabaret.
Cab Suave brings you reimagined fil noir with a twist - a show packed with all the circus you could need , a script full of zingers and a whole lot of charm.
As they say at Cabaret Suave - 'A little party never hurt nobody!'
Only at the Capitol Theatre Friday, November 17 @ 8pm.
Australia's premier tribute to Andrew Lloyd Webber and the West End Musicals is definitely one of a kind and thrilling audiences all over Australia. The genius and power of Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber certainly comes to life in this amazing show - wowing audiences all over Australia!
There are stunning musical performances from The Phantom of the Opera, Evita, Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, joseph and His Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, les Miserables, the Sound of Music, Carousel, Jersey Boys and The Boy From Oz!
From the iconic Phantom of the Opera score and his many other hit musicals we have all come to love and adore, the Music of the Night spectacle is presented by Australia's own and internationally acclaimed multi-award winning instrumentalist and vocalist Joey Fimmano. Joey is joined on stage by world class performers, Miss Saigon star Dexter Villahermosa and leading soprano Jessica Di Bartolo in a must see show, truly unique, like no other. This is definitely the Andrew Lloyd Webber and musicals show to see!
Add to that, an amazing live band on stage headed by some of the most incredible musicians and the scene is set for the audience to singalong and just have a great time. Come and see why people are talking about this brilliant world class show!
At the Capitol Theatre for two shows - Saturday, November 18 @ 2pm and 7:30pm.
