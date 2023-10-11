Couldn't you use a little bit of Shrek in your life?

From the iconic Phantom of the Opera score and his many other hit musicals we have all come to love and adore, the Music of the Night spectacle is presented by Australia's own and internationally acclaimed multi-award winning instrumentalist and vocalist Joey Fimmano. Joey is joined on stage by world class performers, Miss Saigon star Dexter Villahermosa and leading soprano Jessica Di Bartolo in a must see show, truly unique, like no other. This is definitely the Andrew Lloyd Webber and musicals show to see!