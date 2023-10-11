The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity
What's on

Tamworth Music Society's production of 'Shrek the Musical' coming to the Capitol Theatre

By Theatre Talk
October 11 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Couldn't you use a little bit of Shrek in your life?
Couldn't you use a little bit of Shrek in your life?

Shrek The Musical

'But after a while, you learn to ignore the names people call you and you just trust who you are' - Shrek.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Celebrity
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.