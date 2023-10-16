The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity
Watch

James Johnston to perform in Tamworth on 'Raised Like That' Tour

By Newsroom
October 16 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

He's the hottest performer in country music in Australia right now and he's headed for Tamworth next month as part of a five-city regional tour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Celebrity
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.