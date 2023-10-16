He's the hottest performer in country music in Australia right now and he's headed for Tamworth next month as part of a five-city regional tour.
James Johnston will kick off his Raised Like That tour in Wollongong on Saturday, November 18, and will be in Tamworth on November 19.
Last week, Johnston's debut album Raised Like That made history as Australia's largest debut Country album ever.
It is currently #1 on the ARIA Top 20 Australian Albums (All Genres) and the #1 on the ARIA Top 20 Australian Country Albums.
At the Golden Guitar Awards in Tamworth in January, Johnston walked away with two Golden Guitar Awards for New Talent of The Year and Vocal Collaboration of the Year with good friend Kaylee Bell - and he said the city was very special to him.
"My very first headline show was at the TRECC and it was honestly one of the most incredible nights of my life! To have the opportunity to get back there and do it all again is so exciting! I can't wait to put on a show unlike anything the region has ever seen!"
Born and raised in Wingham, Johnston's his first ever solo concert pre-sold out in 56 minutes. He's now the most in-demand streamed Australian-based country music artist.
The Raised Like That tour opens in Wollongong on Saturday, 18 November and closes on the Sunshine Coast on Sunday, 26 November and includes Tamworth [Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre, TRECC, November 19], Rockhampton and Townsville.
"As the father of two boys I want my concert to be for all country music lovers, regardless of age or where you come from. This show if for everyone to come and sing their hearts out and just have a damn good time," Johnston said.
Joining him on the Raised Like That Tour are his great mates and music collaborators Zac & George as the Tour Support Act and Bella Mackenzie [The Voice] as the Tour Opening Act.
Presale tickets are live from Wednesday, October 18, at jamesjohnston.com and to the general public on Friday, October 20.
Raised Like That Tour dates
