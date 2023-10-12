Kootingal-Moonbi president Lad Jones has hit back at Chris Vidler's claim that the club is "far away" from winning a debut first-grade premiership.
Vidler made the comment upon announcing that he would play for Moree next year, ending a five-season stint at the Roosters, because he wanted to win another premiership before retiring.
The veteran prop said Kooty were still "building" and "were so close, yet so far away" from reigning supreme.
"We are," Jones said of the building remark. "But that's one thing I probably disagree with Vids on; we're very close to winning a premiership."
The longstanding Kooty president - reappointed to the role at the club's annual general meeting this week - had expected Vidler to remain part of that push to capture a debut title.
"But as big a loss as Vids is gonna be, I think we've got enough people there, and enough players, to cover it," he said.
"Like, you're never gonna replace a Vids. But yeah, we're not that far off [capturing the premiership]."
Moree eliminated Kooty in the finals the past two years, including a 42-20 triumph in the preliminary final this season.
Jones said Vidler had been "a big part" of the Roosters since their elation to the premier grade in 2018.
"Great bloke, on and off the field," he said of the 37-year-old enforcer. "He'd become a good mate of mine.
"And I understand his reasons for going across to Moree, because he's got a few mates over there."
Jones said the Roosters - who this week reappointed Mark Sheppard as their top-grade coach - did not have to do too "much different" to win a grand final.
"It's just the luck of the draw sometimes, you know?" he said.
Vidler has said the Roosters' failure to win the premiership had got "tougher and tougher" to handle, adding that he likes Moree's "controlled aggression".
