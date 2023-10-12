One of the oldest, and oftentimes overused, adages is 'stop and smell the flowers'.
It has become increasingly fitting in the modern world where life moves so much more quickly than it used to. And it is something that Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters first grade coach, Mark Sheppard, believes he and his side should have done more of in 2023.
"I was reflecting the other day," Sheppard said.
"We won six in a row in the second round [including finals], and it was must-win every game just to get a spot in finals.
"We did that, but we didn't take the time to enjoy it either."
The first-year coach has been reappointed by the Roosters to take charge of the first grade side again in 2024.
Coming off a year in which they reached the preliminary final (and led 14-0 in that game), Sheppard is eager to take the side one step further next season.
"When you look back at how close we were, we certainly missed an opportunity," he said.
"That will certainly be an end goal next year, to go the next step, get into the grand final, and have a crack at it."
In conjunction with the growth shown by the Roosters, who recovered from a 4-4 win-loss record to make finals, 2023 was also a year of personal development for Sheppard.
Although he had assisted Geoff Sharpe in 2022, Sheppard took time to adjust his coaching methods to match the needs of the group.
"I think [the biggest lesson] was having a bit of faith in your players and what they can do," he said.
"I saw the growth in a lot of them, in particular Logan Howard and some of our leadership group like Liam and Zach Hatch, they've grown a lot.
"I let them take the reins a little bit more."
By the time of Sheppard's reappointment, 'silly season' had already begun. The Roosters will farewell several of its senior players in 2024, who the coach said will be hard to replace.
But rather than focus too heavily on the prospective free agents roaming around the competition, Sheppard said the club is investing in its home-grown talent.
"We're building on the players that we have there," he said.
"Guys that had an exceptional year, like Rhys Davis, McKye Davis-Tucknott ... we just want to keep building on the resources that we have within our club."
