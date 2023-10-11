THE FIRST steps have been taken to build a large-scale battery storage system on the outskirts of Tamworth.
Renewable energy giant Iberdola Australia has lodged a proposal with the state planning authority to develop, construct, and operate a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) on Burgmanns Lane, in Kingswood.
According to the developer's scoping report, The 'Kingswood Battery' project includes a battery with the capacity of up to 500 megawatts, and two hours of storage.
The BESS would connect directly to the existing Tamworth substation, which is 400 metres from the proposed location at 744 Burgmanns Lane.
In the report, the developer says the construction of the battery would help "provide infrastructure" for expanding the renewable industry across the state.
"It would provide increased transmission capacity, and a reliable source of power at an affordable price for customers," the develop states.
If given the go-ahead, the proposal is earmarked to create local job opportunities, and investment opportunities.
It's the second proposal to build a BESS on Burgmanns Lane, with GMR Energy in the process of developing an Environmental Impact Statement to construct a separate battery close by.
The Kingswood Battery proposal would see the BESS, battery enclosures, inverters, transformers, control buildings, and a high voltage transmission line installed.
Staff amenities and internal roads would also be built.
The battery would be switched on 24 hours a day, and seven days a week, and is expected to be operated remotely with minimal staff presence on site.
The developer states the battery will help reduce the direct carbon emissions of the state's electricity grid by not relying on fossil fuels, and minimise adverse impacts on the environment and community.
The project is said to be aligned with a number of state-wide and regional electricity and climate change strategies, which aim to provide reliable, affordable and sustainable energy.
According to the scoping report, community consultation about the proposed battery project started in August, 2023.
A letter sent to nearby residents, and neighbouring property owners was attached to the report.
The letter states the developer is committed to acting as a "good neighbour", and building long-term, and integral relationships with the community.
For the proposal to progress, the NSW Department of Planning and Environment will issue a request for a Secretary's Environmental Assessment Requirements (SEARs) which sets out what information needs to be included in the developer's Environmental Impact Statement (EIS).
Once the EIS is lodged, the document will be open for public comment.
If the plans are ticked off, the battery is expected to be operational by 2026, with a design life of about 20 years.
