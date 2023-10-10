A "THREE strikes" policy has been introduced for the city's e-scooter riders, as part of a new campaign aimed at safe riding.
Scooter operators Beam will also increase its on-the-ground safety ambassadors who will enforce proper riding and help new riders with their first trips.
The three strikes policy means those doing the wrong thing are barred from the platform, with every Beam e-scooter having in-built technology to ensure the scooters are tracked and monitored.
The safety campaign was launched as warmer weather arrives and with it, an expected increase in the number of e-scooter riders.
In the first week of operations alone, more than 5000 kilometres was traversed on one of the purple e-scooters across Armidale.
The average distance travelled over each trip is 2 kilometres, with Armidale riders riding more than 555 hours across 2600 trips.
But there have been safety concerns, with children under the age of 16 riding the scooters, as well as complaints about the vehicles being abandoned by the side of roads.
Beam general manager Tom Cooper said Armidale e-scooters had safety features such as mobile phone holders, auditory alerts, a warning bell, a double kick-stand for anti-tipping, triple brakes and a Bluetooth-locked helmet.
"If a rider does the wrong thing, we already know a fair bit about them," Mr Cooper said.
"Every e-scooter has its own QR code which means every e-scooter can be tracked and monitored 24/7, with us knowing who the registered rider is at any moment.
"This assists us and the police with tracking down riders not doing the right thing."
Now Beam and Armidale Regional Council have begun a crackdown on dangerous e-scooter practices.
They will increase the number of safety ambassadors on the streets to enforce rules, and start a new campaign to remind riders of the safety rules.
Riders must be aged over 16 and keep to the e-scooter route.
There are 300 e-scooters across the city and they can be ridden across the city for $1, plus 48c per kilometre; riders can use the e-scooters on roads.
Across Armidale, e-scooter usage is highest from 3pm to 5pm during the week, with usage peaking between 5pm and 9 pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and Sunday afternoon from 4pm.
