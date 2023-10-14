It hasn't taken long for Brock Bayes to establish himself as one of the Magpies' most valuable players.
The back-rower was in fact acknowledged as such at the club's recent presentation.
The "quiet achiever" of the side, as head coach Damian Henry described him, Bayes was the coaches pick as their most valuable player for the 2023 season.
It was one of two major awards he picked up, also sharing the top honour - the best and fairest (Danny O'Sullivan Memorial Trophy) - with centre Blake Clout.
"I felt like I put a lot of effort into the season so to get rewarded for it was pretty good," Bayes said of the awards.
If not a bit surprising, given that it was only his second year of senior rugby.
He played close to every minute for the Magpies - Henry can't recall bringing him off many times - and was one of their most consistent performers.
"He just kept turning up all season for us," Henry said.
And continually put his head "in positions that he shouldn't be".
He also really led the way for the forwards, he said, particularly in defence.
Clout likewise led them in attack and defence, and, Henry said, really "went to another level" this year.
Both in terms of the way he stepped up to guide what was a fairly young backline around, and also his own game, which was reflected in his call-up to the NSW Country squad.
Bayes has taken inspiration from that.
This year stepping up to play for New England at the Country Championships, he spoke of his ambition to be involved with the Lions again and see how far he can go.
"I plan on having another go at that next year and seeing where that takes me," he said.
"Obviously Clouty got into the squad for Country this year so hopefully I can do something similar."
He is still only a few years into his rugby journey, only picking up the sport in Year 11 at Farrer.
He quickly showed a proficiency for it, working his way into the First XV and representing North West and Central North.
It was through his First XV coach, Rory Marshman, that he ended up at the Magpies.
After not playing anything his first year out of school while he adjusted "to being an adult", before the 2022 season he found himself feeling like he needed "to get into something".
He knew Marshman had an association with the club, so went along to training, and hasn't looked back.
An apprentice electrician with L&K Electrical, Bayes has always liked working with his hands. At school he dabbled in woodworking and metal work.
He does still "muck around" with a bit of metal work.
"I do actually have my own personal ute that I built a tray for, and a canopy and stuff like that," he said.
"So I like to muck around with bits and pieces like that."
About to start the final year of his apprenticeship, the sparky life is in the genes.
"My old man was an electrician and had his own business so he taught me a few things here and there when I was younger and I enjoyed doing all that kind of thing," he said.
Aaron O'Keefe was the other award winner for first grade, picking up the most improved.
