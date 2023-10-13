Walking out as the last man to bat for Old Boys last weekend, Jack Hatton was awash with nerves.
The young fast bowler had worked on his batting with Tom O'Neill in the off-season and grown in confidence, but those sessions had done nothing to ease the anxiety that most bowlers feel upon starting their innings.
"Those first four overs, I was a nervous wreck," Hatton said.
"But as soon as I got into the swing of things, I was fine. I think that's the biggest part, for me, is just getting over those nerves."
After an inhibited start, Hatton opened up and hit four boundaries (including a towering six) en route to 30 not out. It was an innings, he said, that he couldn't have done without the advice and experience of Tim Kensell at the other end.
It couldn't prevent a loss to Souths, but Hatton ensured that Old Boys would see out the overs through the highest score of his senior cricket career, just a few hours after he had taken 3-51.
The all-round effort was a strong beginning to his final season of cricket as a high school student.
The 18-year-old is in the midst of his HSC studies at Farrer, and has already secured a job as a farmhand which he will begin next month.
He has also been granted early admittance to study Agricultural Sciences at Charles Sturt University in Wagga.
Standing just in front of the doorway to adult life has spurred some heart-to-hearts between Hatton and his father.
"I'm fairly independent now, but I'm going to be living by myself for the next year," he said.
"I was talking to Dad about when he moved out, and he said with how independent he thought he was, he looks back now and realised how much he learnt [on his own].
"I'll know how much I appreciate [my parents] in a couple of months' time."
But before he makes the biggest move of his life in a few weeks, Hatton will continue to line up for Old Boys.
This Saturday, the club will take on North Tamworth at Riverside 1, where both teams will be eager to rebound from their round one losses.
And given how flat the wicket was last weekend, Hatton knows the pressure is on for him to hammer a good line and length.
"We've just got to bowl our tight lines," he said.
"We saw last week, anything that was short just stood up nicely ... After the game, Corey [Sommers, Old Boys vice captain] was talking to us and said 'Not a bad effort for a start, but what hurt us were extras'."
With a couple of batters set to return and shore up their middle order this weekend, Old Boys will hope to make amends for the collapse which curtailed their run chase against Souths.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.