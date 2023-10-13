The Northern Daily Leadersport
Tamworth Cricket: Jack Hatton discusses the best innings of his life and impending independence

By Zac Lowe
October 13 2023 - 11:30am
At six foot four, Hatton has the levers to strike the ball well, which he proved last weekend. Picture by Zac Lowe.
Walking out as the last man to bat for Old Boys last weekend, Jack Hatton was awash with nerves.

