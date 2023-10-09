The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Murray Watt a 'Gold Coast lawyer with no interest in agriculture', David Littleproud says

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
October 10 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A war of words has broken out between Nationals leader David Littleproud (left) and Agriculture Minister Murray Watt. Pictures by Jamieson Murphy
A war of words has broken out between Nationals leader David Littleproud (left) and Agriculture Minister Murray Watt. Pictures by Jamieson Murphy

Nationals leader David Littleproud has unloaded on the Agriculture Minister, labelling him a "lawyer from the Gold Coast" who had "no interest in agriculture", after a National Farmers Federation (NFF) survey found more than half of farmers had lost faith in the Albanese government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.