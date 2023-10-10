The Werris Creek Magpies' presentation night on Saturday marked the end of an era for Dylan Porter.
The 23-year-old is as deeply embedded in both the town and the club as it is possible to be. A born-and-raised Werris Creek boy, he grew up watching his father and uncle establish themselves as Magpie legends.
But now, Porter has elected to begin the next part of his life's journey in Newcastle.
And Saturday night was as fitting a farewell as possible for the halfback, as he won the Magpies' Best and Fairest and Player of the Year awards.
"It was an honour to receive them," Porter said.
"I felt like anyone in the 13 deserved it. It was a good feeling."
With the knowledge that this year would be his last with the club for the foreseeable future, Porter put in a "massive preseason", which paid dividends more than he had expected.
He surprised himself with how well he played, and was a crucial figure in the Magpies' journey to the semi-finals.
"I wanted to have one big year before I moved down to Newcastle. I really wanted to put into the club for everything they've given me," Porter said.
The most touching moment of the night for Porter was seeing his name etched alongside his father's and uncle's names on both shields.
"It was a privilege to be alongside them," he said.
Having moved to Newcastle for his work as an insulator, Porter has enjoyed his time in the big city so far. It is, however, jarring to be so far away from his family and the close-knit Werris Creek community.
But what began as a tough year for Porter on the personal front, after his mother's colorectal cancer made a sudden return, has ended on multiple high notes for him and his family.
Not only did he enjoy a rewarding presentation night with the Magpies, but his mother is currently "100 per cent clear" of cancer following an eight-hour surgery.
And while it is too soon to say exactly what colours he will don, Porter intends to continue playing rugby league in Newcastle next year.
"I'm not sure yet, I've had a couple of phone calls with a couple of clubs," he said.
"[I'd be happy to play for] any side in Newcastle. I'll see what the offers are."
