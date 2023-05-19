On Saturday, players, members, and fans of the Werris Creek Magpies will unite to support one of their own.
When the Magpies host the Kootingal Roosters for their annual Ladies Day, Karen Hollier will at the forefront of mind for the club, which will raise funds to support her battle against stage three colorectal cancer.
The disease first struck Hollier 12 months ago, who then underwent chemotherapy and surgery to have it removed.
After being declared cancer-free last year, doctors "couldn't believe" that it had returned after a check-up two months ago, Hollier's son and Magpies first grade hooker Dylan Porter said.
"They said she was going to be all clear," he said.
"She went back for the six-monthly checkup and they said she was all fine. The blood test came back fine, and then she had another checkup and they said it was back."
Born and raised in Werris Creek, Hollier has long been involved with the Magpies through her sons, Dylan and Jesse.
When the COVID-19 pandemic began, Hollier emptied her superannuation account to fund the purchase of what became known as the coffee van, which has since become a common sight at Magpies games, in order to be self-employed.
As she begins radiation therapy this week, Hollier is expected to be off work for 10 months of this year and will not have the income to support her treatment.
To that end, Porter has begun a GoFundMe which, in addition to the Magpies' fundraising efforts tomorrow, he hopes will help to support his mother in the coming months.
"We're looking to go through the private system," Porter said.
"When we first found out about it, the public system was taking forever ... she's going to have potentially 10 months off work and she's only getting $350 a week from Centrelink."
In an effort to raise money, the Werris Creek women will play in special guernseys which they will then purchase after the game, while the club will donate the profits from the doubles, have a blanket going around the ground at half time, and will donate the proceeds from their Joker draw after the game.
"We're just helping [Hollier] out," Magpies secretary, Lisa Dellar, said.
"She's a local Werris Creek girl ... she was born and grew up in Werris Creek. She has two boys who have always played football for Werris Creek, so she's always been involved with the club."
Porter and the rest of the family are "trying to stay together and stay tight to support Mum."
Though he said the news was "pretty hard" on Hollier, she possesses a naturally "positive attitude", and the support from the Magpies has been invaluable.
"For the club to support her and support us is very good," Porter said.
"It's a very close club, I'm lucky to be a part of it and so is Mum."
The women's game will get underway from 11am at David Taylor Oval on Saturday, with first grade to kick off at 2.45pm.
Those wishing to support Hollier can do so via a donation to the GoFundMe page set up by Porter, which can be found here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.