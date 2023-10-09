The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Hockey: Alice Arnott excited to line up for NSW Pride for Hockey One title defence

SN
By Samantha Newsam
October 9 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alice Arnott (right) with Tamworth Hockey Association board member and former mentor Helen Willis, and the newest addition to the association's Australian representatives honour wall.
Alice Arnott (right) with Tamworth Hockey Association board member and former mentor Helen Willis, and the newest addition to the association's Australian representatives honour wall.

Five months on, Alice Arnott still beams when she reflects on making her Hockeyroos debut.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.