Five years ago, when he was just 20 years old, Jermain Walford lost the man he thought of as a big brother.
Isaiah Spearim's sudden passing in late 2018 sent shockwaves through Tamworth. The 21-year-old was a talented boxer, musician, and dancer who, despite his tender age, was an inspiration to much of the local Indigenous community.
Walford was one of their number. The pair were close friends from childhood; he had been taken in by Spearim's parents as a young boy and quickly became another member of the family.
"He was the biggest part of my life," Walford said.
"He taught me right from wrong. I had a rough childhood growing up, and my brother really straightened me up and introduced me to the sport of boxing, and wanted me to go further with my rugby league career."
In the ensuing five years, Walford has committed himself to spreading the same positivity which Spearim taught him.
Due to repeated concussions, he stepped away from playing footy in his early 20s, and turned to coaching with the North Tamworth Bears' junior sides.
It was then that he began teaching his players some of the lessons he learned at Spearim's side.
"I turned to coaching because of the mentor that my brother was to me," Walford said.
"I love rugby league and touch football, so I want to be that person for the younger people."
Many of this year's premiership-winning North Tamworth under 16s team were part of the side that Walford began helping out with in the under 12s and under 13s.
He coached them to grand final glory in 2023, and will oversee the squad's transition into the under 18s next year.
The opportunity to coach North Tamworth's first home-grown under 18s team for many years was "beyond imaginable" for Walford.
But his focus is not on producing the best side possible. Instead, Walford wants to mould his players into the best people they can be, and trusts that the results will follow.
"It's more about life lessons than anything," he said.
"I want to turn them into beautiful young men, to the point where they're approachable, respectful, and well-mannered. And when they come to the football field, they do everything with respect and for a purpose."
That being said, while his players are going to be at the bottom of the 18s age bracket next year, Walford has no doubts about their ability to compete against older, more physically mature sides.
"There's no doubt in the world my boys are going to be competitive," he said.
"We may not win the big one, but we'll leave a mark within the competition. People won't think we're just a bunch of 17-year-olds, my boys are built like 20-year-olds. And they're so smart."
