The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Group 4: Jermain Walford to coach North Tamworth under 18s in 2024

By Zac Lowe
October 10 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jermain Walford will take charge of North Tamworth's under 18s side in 2024, which he has helped to foster for roughly five years. Picture by Zac Lowe.
Jermain Walford will take charge of North Tamworth's under 18s side in 2024, which he has helped to foster for roughly five years. Picture by Zac Lowe.

Five years ago, when he was just 20 years old, Jermain Walford lost the man he thought of as a big brother.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.