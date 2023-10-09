The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

The three siblings killed in the crash were under 11

PB
By Peter Brewer
October 9 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Online fundraising has begun for the family of the grandfather and three young children killed in the light plane crash in private property off Brooks Creek Lane near Gundaroo on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.