The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business
Our People

Tamworth's Rachael Phillips wins national HESTA award.

RG
By Rachel Gray
October 9 2023 - 3:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Gomeroi woman Rachael Phillips has been nationally recognised for her leadership skills as part of her role as the director of a not-for-profit childcare centre in Tamworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.