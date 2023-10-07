The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Business

Cost of hay doubles as cattle prices drop in NSW

RG
By Rachel Gray
October 8 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"Farmers aren't going to spend as much money which is going to hurt the towns," Tamworth farmer Chris Paterson said of the cost-of-living roller coaster charging through regional NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.