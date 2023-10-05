The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Environment

Could solar farms be used to help conserve native species?

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
October 6 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Researchers at the University Of New England suggest that 'conservoltaics' could help relieve land-use conflict. Photo from file
Researchers at the University Of New England suggest that 'conservoltaics' could help relieve land-use conflict. Photo from file

As a Renewable Energy Zone (REZ), New England is undergoing some rapid changes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heath Forsyth

Heath Forsyth

Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.