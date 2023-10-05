When the 2023 season began, nobody expected much from the Tamworth Thunderbolts.
Their senior men's side was returning to state league competition from a three-year absence, with captain Scott McGann the only remnant of their pre-COVID team.
In the coach's seat was Kane Butler. Just 22 years old when he was appointed, Butler had never before coached a senior outfit.
Under his guidance, the Thunderbolts shrugged off a slow start and managed to qualify for finals - well beyond what anybody had predicted they would achieve in their return season.
But Butler's first stint in the role was a short one, after the Tamworth Basketball Association announced last week that John Ireland was returning to coach the men's team in 2024.
Also read:
Meanwhile, Butler will take charge of the Thunderbolts' under 18s side next year.
"John felt it was time to come back into the senior program after four years off," Butler said.
"We've been pretty honest with each other, sat down and discussed different stuff about working together with the state league program and the 18s.
"We both applied for the seniors, but with his rap sheet - he's been coaching since I was very young. So ... he's very qualified for it."
While Butler couldn't deny that it was "bittersweet" not to get a second year given the team's success during his tenure, he has "a lot of respect for John" and hopes he can still have a positive impact on the senior side in 2024.
"John's a terrific coach, and if I'm not going to coach the state league, I'd rather he do it than anyone else," he said.
"It was a great learning experience for me. It's my first year of state league ... I've just turned 23, I'm sure I can come back in the future."
In the meantime, the young coach is "passionate" about working with Tamworth's junior squad.
The 18s boys enjoyed ample success in 2023, having won the North Eastern Junior league division two grand final against Armidale in July.
"It's something that I want to do, and I'll continue to help out with the state league in the meantime," Butler said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.