A FAMILY owned business is hoping they can sizzle to the top by showing the world their wagyu wow-factor.
Tamworth based Jack's Creek is hoping to continue their success story at the 'World Steak Challenge' after receiving nine gold medals, which has placed them on the menu to be crowned the best in the world.
Business manager Bob Barker told the Leader the accolades are a testament to everyone who helps get the steak from paddock to plate.
"From start to finish the genetics of the cattle are extremely important, the land on which the cattle are grown ... making sure the chilling is done correctly, and the transport is done correctly," Mr Barker said.
"And obviously the chef at the end of the day, or the person cooking at home, that has the last job to make sure the product shines."
The company received two gold medals for best fillet steak; two for best ribeye; two for best sirloin, and three for best wagyu after their steak was shipped over to Amsterdam for judging.
The gold medals put them in the running to take out the top title in the categories.
He said what was even more impressive is Jack's Creek is able to give big businesses with far more resources a run for their money.
"We've had a really good run of success," he said.
"It's a real source of pride".
About 80 per cent of Jack's Creek steak is exported for connoisseurs to enjoy across the globe.
But despite the international success, Mr Barker said having products produced in the region, available to people in the region was special.
"It's another source of pride for the company that we can sell what is arguably the world's best steak right here in Tamworth," he said.
The winners will be announced at a ceremony in London on November 13.
But while the team awaits the final judgement, Mr Barker said an oven roasted black angus rump cap with a sprinkle of salt and pepper would be sure to calm the nerves.
