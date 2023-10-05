The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Voice to Parliament

Gomeroi musician Buddy Knox backs Yes23 on Voice with free concert

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
October 6 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After a week of celebrities making last-minute endorsements for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament, Tamworth has a local celebrity of its own throwing his hat into the ring.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.