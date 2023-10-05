After a week of celebrities making last-minute endorsements for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament, Tamworth has a local celebrity of its own throwing his hat into the ring.
Larger-than-life Gomeroi blues musician Buddy Knox sat down for a one-on-one with the Leader to talk about his views on the Voice.
He started off by saying he doesn't like getting involved in politics, and he "just wants to play the blues," but he sees a 'Yes' vote in the referendum as a step towards unity and healing.
"I'm lookin' to move forward, to find what's next. The 'No' vote doesn't have that, or doesn't seem to anyway. They don't seem to be looking into what's next," Mr Knox said.
In his trademark storytelling style, the blues singer gave his reasoning for supporting the Voice in the form of emotionally-charged stories and lived experiences.
"My grandmother was born in January '24, and was taken away by July '25 ... they said they was trying to help the Gomeroi, they'd come up to the parents and say it's for the safety of the kids. With the Voice we would've said no way, but there was no one with influence to say that to them in 1924," Mr Knox said.
"Desmond Tutu had a speech in 1992 or 93 in Brisbane I went to watch, and the last thing he said to people was 'If you want to know what Indigenous people want, ask them.' We need [the Voice] set up so we can be asked."
READ ALSO:
But what Mr Knox sees as the most promising thing about the Voice, and closing the gap in general, doesn't come from the past, it's the support and optimism he says he sees in younger generations.
"I think the young people that's around will help us ... they don't care what race you is. They don't worry about that stuff, and I want to move forward like that too," he said.
Mr Knox has recently been getting involved with supporting the next generation of musicians, volunteering at Toomelah Public School and promoting up-and-comers like Loren Ryan and Noah Overs.
The singer and guitarist said at the end of the day, "when you go to vote, it's your business," but he encourages people to at least make an informed decision, taking a swipe at the 'No' campaign slogan: 'If you don't know, vote No.'
"That's not proper. If you don't know, go learn what it's about. Don't just say 'No' if you don't know. What are ya, 12?" he said.
He also made reference to the Blak Sovereign 'No' campaign - sometimes framed as the progressive side of the 'No' campaign - led by independent Senator Lidia Thorpe.
This position essentially argues the Voice is a "powerless advisory body" that will do little to close the gap, and advocates voting 'No' while advancing other measures such as truth-telling and treaty.
"I've heard a bunch of my people tell me they're voting 'No' for reasons that are different than Pauline Hanson, Alan Jones, these type of dudes, but at the end of the day your 'No' is the same as their 'No'," Mr Knox said.
Polling data suggests up to 20 per cent of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples are planning to vote 'No' on October 14, leaving about 80 per cent in favour of the Voice.
Nationally speaking however, a recent poll by Essential Research puts the 'Yes' side at 43 per cent support while the 'No' side stands at 49, with the remaining 8 per cent still undecided.
Mr Knox said after the referendum, regardless of the result, he hopes people will be able to come together and build a better future for the next generation.
"I didn't have an education because of how the system was back then, but now my people, a lot of kids are going right through year 12, getting their certificates, and getting a J-O-B, staying off the streets," he said.
"That's what I'm hoping, for more of that to happen, and I think things are going that way and we'll be okay."
Mr Knox is headlining a street march and free concert as part of a 'Yes' rally in Armidale on Friday, October 6.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.