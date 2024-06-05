Country queen following Dusty trail blazed by legendary parents

As an adult, Anne has continued to carry on the family legacy. She won an ARIA award for Best Country Music Album for her 1992 effort Out of the Blue. She has also won six Golden Guitar Awards at the Tamworth Country Music Awards - including one with her father for their 1991 collaboration Two Singers One Song. In 2007 her recording of Peppimenarti Cradle - penned by her mother - won Bush Ballad of the Year.

