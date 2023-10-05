A TEENAGER who was referred to as "Mr Drug Dealer" in a text message has been sentenced in court after police found drugs, cash, and a knife in his car.
James McNay appeared in Tamworth Local Court after a random breath test turned into a police search on Robert Street, in South Tamworth.
Court documents reveal the 18-year-old became increasingly nervous when he was pulled over by police at about 1:50am on September 7, and ended up telling officers there were items in the car that shouldn't be there.
McNay asked to speak with officers privately, and away from his four passengers, when he told them there was a knife, cash, and large amount of "bud" in the car.
He told police he was holding the items for a friend, and had been meaning to dispose of them, before officers started searching the vehicle.
Officers seized a 30 centimetre 'Rambo' style knife, about 30 grams of cannabis, and $1125 in cash.
They also found two sets of digital scales, and a large amount of clear resealable bags.
Police scrolled through the 18-year-old's phone and found messages from another person requesting "50 coffees and another 10 coffees", and a text message which referred to McNay as "Mr Drug Dealer", the police facts state.
In court, Magistrate Roger Prowse said the teenager had been somewhat "hamstrung", but he questioned why he hadn't gotten rid of the knife.
He said McNay could have stopped at a bin and chucked it out, or told police "some idiot gave this to me".
The teenager's defence solicitor Mark Daly said the teenager was now working on the family farm, and had no access to a vehicle, in a bid to remove him from "unsuitable peers".
The court heard the 18-year-old left school early, and experienced difficulties during his childhood.
"I submit his risk of reoffending is low," Mr Daly said.
McNay was convicted, and sentenced to a 15 month good behaviour order for supplying a prohibited drug; having custody of a knife in a public place; and dealing with the proceeds of crime.
Mr Prowse added the condition the teenager must also complete 150 hours of community service work, and pay a fine.
He told McNay if he gets into the business of selling prohibited drugs, time behind bars would be a likely sentence.
