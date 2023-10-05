The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

James McNay sentenced in Tamworth Local Court after police search

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
October 6 2023 - 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James McNay fronted Tamworth Local Court for sentencing. Picture file
James McNay fronted Tamworth Local Court for sentencing. Picture file

A TEENAGER who was referred to as "Mr Drug Dealer" in a text message has been sentenced in court after police found drugs, cash, and a knife in his car.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.