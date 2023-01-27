In the two decades since she first took up lawn bowls, Carol White has been a familiar figure in NSW colours.
Now the South Tamworth bowler is preparing to don the blue again after being named in the women's contingent of the NSW team to contest the Australian Indoor Championships later this year.
Very happy to make the side, she would have preferred though not to have made it at her club-mates expense.
The luck of the draw saw her have to battle it out with fellow South Tamworth bowlers Chris Meyers and Linda O'Reilly in the inter-section games of the qualifying event, after they all won their respective sections.
Playing each other once, White prevailed on margins after she and Myers both finished on two-and-a-half sets.
Along the way to winning her section, she also defeated another South Tamworth player in Cathy Verdich.
The section rounds were played at East Cessnock on Friday. The inter-section games then weren't until Sunday but fortunately as they were all from the same club, they were allowed to play their games at North Tamworth.
Against Myers, White lost the first set and then drew the second. She then won both sets against O'Reilly.
Initially when she started playing bowls, back in 2001, it was to spend time with her husband.
"[He] bowled. You don't see them if you don't go and do the same thing," she joked.
Living in Coonabarabran at the time, they later moved to Port Macquarie and spent 10 years there before landing in Tamworth in 2016.
When her husband passed away, White returned to Port.
But she maintained a strong connection with South Tamworth, often filling in if they needed a player for a tournament, and after coming back for the women's state championships last year decided to move back.
"I love the greens and I love the people here," she said.
It is the second time she has made the NSW indoor side, although she didn't actually get to play the first time with COVID resulting in the tournament not going ahead.
She has though worn NSW colours on numerous occasions playing two years in the [outdoor] opens side - where she was skipped by World Championship and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Karen Murphy - and seven in the over-60s.
She said there isn't a lot of difference between indoors as opposed to outdoors, other than the obvious - you don't have the elements to contend with.
In saying that the indoor game still has it's vagaries, like air conditioning.
"When they turn that on it affects the bowls; it comes down onto the green," White said.
Every indoor green is different too, she said.
The Australian championships will be played at Club Tweed Club from August 14-17.
