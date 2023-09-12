Two junior Gunnedah lawn bowlers are polishing off their bowls in readiness to take on the best in the country.
Tim Thorning and Ella Cameron are headed to Western Australia next month for the 2023 Australian U18 Championships.
Thorning will play for the NSW Junior Blues boys side and Cameron the composite NSW/Victorian girls side at the Sorrento Bowling Club on October 6 and 7.
Both have been named as skipper for their respective sides for the triples, and in the fours sides.
It's been an exciting time for the duo, also being named in the NSW under 18s boys and girls squads for 2023-24.
Zone 3 talent features prominently among both squads with Ella's sister Charlie, Manilla's Tarnee Ingram and Armidale City's Samantha Robinson also making the girls squad and Wee Waa's Kyne Allen and Tamworth City's Jaiden Elliott joining Thorning in the boys squad.
Thorning's father Scott said he hasn't said a lot about the nationals but he is excited.
His first time playing at the championships, it is another goal ticked off for 2023 after winning his first-ever junior state title in July.
That was one of the tournaments that came into consideration in selecting the teams.
Another was the 7-a-Side Junior Championships held in Dubbo in August, where Thorning, [Ella] Cameron, Ingram and Allen teamed up to win the fours format.
Putting his hat on as the Club Gunnedah bowling coordinator, Scott said it is exciting for the town and the club.
It's the first time they've had a NSW representative since Sam Pryor, which was probably 12-15 years ago, and to his knowledge certainly the first time they've ever had two selected for the nationals.
"It's good for the club, a little remote country area like us and two in the squads to play at the nationals," he said.
He added that it's great for the other juniors at the club to see what they can aspire to.
