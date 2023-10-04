The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Tom Lahrs leads Tamworth Crows at Koori Knockout

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated October 4 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth Crows trio Luke Brynes, Tom Lahrs and Brock Wadwell take part in the Koori Knockout at Tuggerah. Picture supplied
Tamworth Crows trio Luke Brynes, Tom Lahrs and Brock Wadwell take part in the Koori Knockout at Tuggerah. Picture supplied

As a former NRL enforcer, Tom Lahrs knows plenty about committing to a cause.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.