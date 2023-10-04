The Northern Daily Leader
Boxing: Albert Nolan defends Australasian title against Vegas Larfield

By Zac Lowe
October 4 2023 - 11:30am
Albert Nolan (second from right) celebrates with coach David Syphers (second from left) and the Black 'n' Blue Boxing team after his win last month. Picture by Black 'n' Blue Boxing.
Over the phone, Albert Nolan sounded as he always does - amiable, upbeat, a man of few words but always happy to have a chat.

