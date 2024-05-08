'It was magic': Waters' dreams come true on the national stage

Ever since primary school, Kayleb Waters knew that art was his calling.
Growing up in Walhallow, Waters recalls discovering his passion in Year 3 or 4 in class at his hometown's small primary school.
Little did he know then that his designs would someday be nationally broadcast.
"It was magic," Waters said of the moment that the GWS Giants emailed him with the news that his design had been selected for their Indigenous jumpers in 2024.
"I was just blown away by it, I was speechless when it came through," he said.
The GWS players will debut the jersey in the Sir Doug Nicholls round fixture against the Western Bulldogs on May 18.
It is a major career milestone for the Tamworth-based artist, who started his own company roughly three years ago.
To this day, Waters still has awards he won at school for his artwork displayed at home. And, he recalls, he did a portrait of his great uncle, Glen Waters, for his HSC project at Quirindi High School.
"He was the first Aboriginal pilot," Waters explained.
There is no question that the born and raised Gomeroi man feels a deep connection to his family, his culture, and his country - all of which he expresses through his art.
The piece he designed for the GWS jumper is called 'Maaluga Ngarriylanha', which means 'sitting as one'.
As the Giants explain in an article on their website, "It was designed to represent the opportunities the GIANTS provide to communities from all backgrounds and religions, including First Nations people, and their efforts to maintain relationships and connections to culture."
It is a message that Waters espouses often in his artwork.
"That's one of the main things I love about the art on these jerseys, is the story behind it," he said.
"If someone listens to the story, that's at least one person that might take a step towards understanding and caring for country."
Waters had previously done several performance events with the Giants in 2020. It is also not the first time one of his designs had been featured on a jersey, as he designed the Werris Creek Magpies' Indigenous Round uniforms last year.
The thought that one of his designs would be seen on national television, however, felt scarcely real to the 25-year-old.
"All that hard work is paying off," Waters said.
"Taking those risks, taking the chance and seeing what comes of it [has paid dividends]."
