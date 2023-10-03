The Northern Daily Leadersport
Home/Sport/Basketball

Basketball: John Ireland appointed Thunderbolts head coach once again

By Zac Lowe
October 4 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Ireland has returned to coach the Tamworth Thunderbolts after an absence of more than four years. Picture by Zac Lowe.
John Ireland has returned to coach the Tamworth Thunderbolts after an absence of more than four years. Picture by Zac Lowe.

Having spent over five years as principal of Quirindi Public School, John Ireland finds relief from the stresses of life and work by coaching basketball.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
More from Basketball
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.