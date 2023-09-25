The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business

Budget confirmation to kick-start economic resilience for Moree

JB
By Jamie Brown
September 26 2023 - 8:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Moree is about to turn-soil on an enterprise-building project estimated to deliver 40,000 jobs over 40 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.