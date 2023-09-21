The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Education

HSC students apply for early bird uni offers ahead of exams

RG
By Rachel Gray
September 22 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tamworth-based Jack Lyon is one of thousands of Year 12 students across NSW who have already applied for university ahead of the early bird deadline.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.