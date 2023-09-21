Tamworth-based Jack Lyon is one of thousands of Year 12 students across NSW who have already applied for university ahead of the early bird deadline.
"Applying for uni early is one way to relieve stress instantly before entering the Higher School Certificate (HSC)," Mr Lyon said.
"Being able to get an early offer into uni is definitely something very special that not everyone can get."
Early bird applications via the Universities Admissions Centre (UAC) close on Friday September 29, at 11.59pm, for those also seeking to avoid higher processing charges.
Mr Lyon, a student at Farrer Memorial Agricultural High, said he applied for three of Australia's top sandstone universities - Australian National University, University of NSW, and the University of Sydney, via the UAC.
"I want to study a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and International Relations," he said.
"I'd like to work in the public service but I haven't figured out in what capacity that is yet. But I'm really passionate about advocating for other people."
The 18-year-old was among 73 of his Year 12 peers at Farrer Memorial Agricultural High, who attended the graduation ceremony on Thursday, September 21, before heading off to boogie at the school formal.
"It's kind of like a facade at the moment, we have this graduation ceremony and the formal but we've got to come back in two weeks' time and do four weeks of exams," Mr Lyon said.
Mr Lyon will be joining other HSC students across NSW studying during the spring break before the written exams start on October 11 and finish on November 3.
Among them will be Joseph Anderson, 17, also from Farrer, who applied directly to Newcastle University about six months ago and received an early offer to study a five-year combined Bachelor of Arts and Law.
"I'm still going to apply myself and try really hard in the HSC but having that weight off my shoulders is really good," Mr Anderson said.
And Gavril Tan will also be hitting the books and making ample use of Farrer's library open hours during the brief holiday to prepare properly for the entrance exams.
"There's a lot of great things to look forward to, going to uni next year," Mr Tan said of his acceptance into Bond University to study a double law/commerce undergraduate degree.
"But we're still not done yet," he said.
About 40,000 of the 55,000 people who have already applied for an undergraduate course in 2024 via UAC, are Year 12 students.
