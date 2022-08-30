The landlord of the Return and Earn at Oxley Bowling Club has ended a contract to host the machine at the site.
At this stage no timeframe has been confirmed for when the machine will again become available, but Return and Earn spokesperson Evonne McCabe said it will be relocated to the Ten Tops Tamworth, on Peel Street.
Advertisement
"The machine will permanently close at 10pm on Monday September 5," she said.
READ ALSO:
The community will still have access to a number of recycling points, including the Return and Earn at Tamworth Shopping Village, which is open 7am to 10pm daily.
Another option is to return over-the-counter at The North Store (Tanswest Fuels) Tamworth, in Marius Street, with the service available between 9am and 5pm daily.
While Transwest fuels at Manilla and Kootingal also offer an over-the-counter recycling option, check for receiving hours.
The reverse vending machine at IGA, Calala, is temporarily closed.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.