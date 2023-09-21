The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Harness Racing: Fast Tracker on track for Carousel final

SN
By Samantha Newsam
September 21 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel and Jamie Donovan with their Carousel series final hopeful Fast Tracker. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Rachel and Jamie Donovan with their Carousel series final hopeful Fast Tracker. Picture by Gareth Gardner

It seems somewhat destiny that Jamie Donovan would come to form a passion for harness racing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.