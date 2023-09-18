The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Harness Racing: Jamie Donovan's Fast Tracker wins Carousel heat, now off to $50,000 final

By Michael Dumesny
September 18 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It was a memorable night for local Tamworth harness racing trainer Jamie Donovan and wife Rachel at Menangle on Saturday night. Picture Supplied
It was a memorable night for local Tamworth harness racing trainer Jamie Donovan and wife Rachel at Menangle on Saturday night. Picture Supplied

Tamworth accountant and hobby harness trainer Jamie Donovan is celebrating his maiden metropolitan win after Fast Tracker defeated a quality field to win the fourth heat of the Carousel series at Menangle on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.