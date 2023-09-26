The Northern Daily Leader
Northern Daily Leader letters to the editor

By Letters
September 27 2023 - 8:00am
Ratepayers are being asked to comment on a proposal to raise rates by 36.3 per cent over two years. Picture by Peter Hardin, from file
Council's proposed rate increase

At a recent Council meeting I was labelled an "agitator" by a fellow councillor because I dared to speak up about matters and issues of concern raised with me by fellow residents and ratepayers. I was elected to represent the concerns of fellow residents and ratepayers, not to toe the line and do as I am told by fellow councillors or senior staff, that simply isn't in my DNA. Furthermore, I believe it is important that you know how Council spends your money and who and what is influencing Council representatives and officers.

