Apparently $7.9 million in annual savings and $3.2 million in one-off savings have been "identified". Great! But like many fellow ratepayers I believe this talk is premature, we paid ratepayers money towards a consultant to say we needed a rate increase but should have been spent on finding the answers to how we could avoid such an exorbitant increase. We should look at ways of cutting waste, ensuring big projects come in at budget or under such as the Country Road roundabout, cutting dead wood, finding savings and efficiencies, do things better. If this rate increase is sent through to the keeper - IPART and approved, it will be business as usual without any internal investigation into the running of your organisation.