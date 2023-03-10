'The Voice' exists in a 'grey space' || Barnaby Joyce

Perversely a 'Yes' vote does not give Indigenous Australians an extra vote so they can elect who they want to represent them in "The Voice". The contenders to be a part of "The Voice" will be 'selected' not 'elected'. An Indigenous man from Mossman apparently could be eligible for a further say in the operation of government all the way to the High Court striking out legislation because they may deem it unconstitutional that there has not been the appropriate consultation with "The Voice". An Asian living on the street in Moree would not be entitled to a path that gave them the same opportunity because of their race.