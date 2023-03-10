The Northern Daily Leader
What Barnaby Joyce thinks of debate raging around 'The Voice'

By Barnaby Joyce
March 11 2023 - 8:30am
'The Voice' exists in a 'grey space' || Barnaby Joyce

The path to a referendum, to insert a racial clause with what will be immense power if it has reference to the executive of government, has now been set with the passage of legislation to put in place the machinery of that vote. It is a one-way street, where there will be no way to turn around or back out from if leads to a dead end or disaster. To contemplate that we could have another referendum to remove 'The Voice' in the future is beyond ludicrously naive.

