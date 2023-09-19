The Northern Daily Leadersport
Home/Sport/A-League

Josh Bartlett on OVA's grand final showdown with Souths

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated September 20 2023 - 5:45am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Bartlett hopes OVA's grand final pedigree will prove the difference in Saturday's grand final against South Armidale. File picture by Mark Bode
Josh Bartlett hopes OVA's grand final pedigree will prove the difference in Saturday's grand final against South Armidale. File picture by Mark Bode

Oxley Vale Attunga are motivated by the "negativity" being directed at them ahead of Saturday's highly anticipated grand final against bogey side South Armidale, Mushie Josh Bartlett has said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.