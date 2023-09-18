The Northern Daily Leadersport
Mitchell O'Keefe double helps Oxley Vale Attunga to 3-nil preliminary final win over Moore Creek

By Samantha Newsam
September 18 2023 - 10:30pm
Mitchell O'Keefe scored a second half brace in Oxley Vale Attunga's preliminary final win over Moore Creek on Saturday. Picture by Mark Bode.
Oxley Vale Attunga will contest their third Premier League grand final in four years after a three goal shut-out win in their preliminary final clash with Moore Creek on Saturday.

