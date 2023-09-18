Oxley Vale Attunga will contest their third Premier League grand final in four years after a three goal shut-out win in their preliminary final clash with Moore Creek on Saturday.
The 3-nil win set up a showdown this coming Saturday with South Armidale for the silverware.
Sam Williams put the Mushies up 1-nil after about 10 minutes when Liam Beddow found him on the burst from a free kick around half-way.
"I think that set the tone for us, helped our confidence I suppose," coach Tim Coates said.
They were however unable to get through the Mountain Goats' defences again until about mid-way through the second half when Mitchell O'Keefe doubled their advantage from what he termed "a Mitchell O'Keefe special", with the striker making a run from his own half before burying the ball in the corner of the net.
He then "sealed the deal" for them with his second on the cusp of injury time.
"They were up for the win and I guess they just wanted it more," Coates said of his side.
Unable to be split in their last meeting with the game ending in a 0-all draw, he said both sides had "some patches of really good football" and at other times "it was sort of a struggle".
Now eyeing their third straight first grade title after being victorious in 2020 and 2022 (there were no finals played in 2021 but they did finish minor premiers), but first since the Armidale teams rejoined the competition, Coates said they are eager for the challenge against the Scorpions.
The two played out an epic major semi-final two weeks ago with the Armidale side clinching the win after a brilliant goal from Jake McCann inside the final minutes of extra-time.
"We're obviously going in as the minor premiers but they were there (grand final) first and full credit to South Armidale, they're a very good side and we're looking forward to the challenge of trying to beat them on their own pitch," Coates said.
The Mushies' Tamworth Women's Premier League side are also grand final bound after sneaking past North Companions Black 6-5 in their preliminary final.
They will now meet Tamworth FC at Scully Park as the finale to a big day of local finals action.
The NIPL grand finals will meanwhile be held at the Armidale Sportsground.
The reserve grade decider will feature Moore Creek and North Companions after Companions ended South Armidale's hopes of a title double with a 3-1 win.
