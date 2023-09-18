The Northern Daily Leader
Netball: South Bowlo Kanga beat Swans Red to clinch third straight Tamworth A grade title

By Samantha Newsam
Updated September 19 2023 - 9:47am, first published 9:00am
South Bowlo Kanga added another Open A grade premiership to the trophy cabinet with a 13 goal win over the Swans Red as the curtain came down on the Tamworth Netball Association winter competition on Saturday.

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

