South Bowlo Kanga added another Open A grade premiership to the trophy cabinet with a 13 goal win over the Swans Red as the curtain came down on the Tamworth Netball Association winter competition on Saturday.
A strong first quarter set up the 58-45 grand final win, with South Bowlo going into the first break up by 10.
The difference hovered around that for pretty much the remainder of the game, although the Swans did make a bit of a fightback in the third quarter, South Bowlo secretary Lisa Fox said.
READ ALSO:
But the defending champions stepped it up again in the final quarter to pull away and make it three in-a-row after winning in 2020, 2022 and now 2023 (there was no grand final in 2021 due to COVID).
"They played a very good possession game," Fox said of that first quarter.
"They didn't waste much ball."
"They have been liable to wasting a bit of ball during the year so they really focused on just keeping that ball."
"Luckily the shooters were on fire as well and the ball went in the hole."
Fox said there were no particular standouts; it was just a really good team effort.
All 11 players saw some court time, and in the hot conditions she said the fresh legs definitely helped.
The Kanga's triumph made it an Opens double for the club after the Vixens turned the tables on the St Eds Butterflies in the B grade grand final.
Prevailing 55-25 it was sweet revenge after St Eds had beaten them in the decider last year.
Fox was a part of the B grade side and said it was pretty special to win the two top senior grades.
Another highlight from a club perspective was the 15/17 A grand final being an all-South Bowlo affair, the Sting getting over the Swifts in that.
All up they had six teams qualify for the grand finals, the most of any club.
The Swans were next with five and finished with two wins, with the Swans Rubies beating the St Eds Goats in the 11/12 C decider while the Swans Stingers got the better of their Sirens counterparts in the Open D clash.
There were several inter-club battles to decide the champions with the Calrossy Hawks overcoming the Calrossy Mambas in the 13/14 A's and Carinya Quolls playing the Carinya Wallabies in the 15/17B's; the Quolls getting the win there.
The other division premiers are: St Eds Lightning (11/12 A), Manilla Panthers (11/12 B), Northies NC Sapphires (13/14 B), Calrossy Red Black (13/14 C) and Northies NS Matildas (Open C).
Grand Final results
11/12 A: St Eds Lighting def Sth Bowlo Minis
11/12 B: Manilla Panthers def Sth Bowlo Lightning
11/12 C: Swans Rubies def St Ed Goats
13/14 A: Calrossy Hawks def Calrossy Mambas
13/14 B: Northies NC Sapphires def McCarthy Warriors
13/14 C: Calrossy Red Black def Mcc Blue Lightning
15/17 A: Sth Bowlo Sting def Sth Bowlo Swifts
15/17 B: Carinya Quolls def Carinya Wallabies
Open D: Swans Stingers def Swans Sirens
Open C: Northies NS Matildas def Swans Whirlwinds
Open B: Sth Bowlo Vixens def St Ed Butterflies
Open A: Sth Bowlo Kanga def Swans Red
TNA Perpetual Trophy 2023 Award Winners
Beryl Mooney Trophy (for service to netball): Naz McGregor and Bec McKenzie
Sheryl Abra Memorial Trophy (for service to netball): Mike McKenzie
Denise McMahon Memorial Trophy (for service to umpiring): Tina Heywood
Di Hall Trophy (For junior services to netball): Makayla Hoffman
Tamworth Umpire Clinic Trophy: Carinya Bilbies
Dorothy Lockwood OAM Memorial Award for Fair Play & Sportsmanship: Amelia Williams SB Minis
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.